Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,111,000 after buying an additional 288,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,114,000 after buying an additional 102,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 13.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,239,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,359,000 after buying an additional 392,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $12.38 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

