Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 297.5% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 172,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,967 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 73,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 62,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 859.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

