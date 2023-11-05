Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 322 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $105.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $112.49.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

