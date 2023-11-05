Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,223 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Mastech Digital worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastech Digital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a PE ratio of -287.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

