Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,246 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

