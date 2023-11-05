Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 32,971 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,971 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $114,390,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after buying an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $46.26.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

