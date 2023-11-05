Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ASA opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,786,909.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,942 shares of company stock valued at $506,642 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

