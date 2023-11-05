Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 496 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of DCI opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

