Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 65,400 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in Interface by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,010,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $90,356.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $556.69 million, a P/E ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.29.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.59 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

