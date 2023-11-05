Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 887 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,479 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,012,000 after purchasing an additional 185,707 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

