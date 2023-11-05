Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $181,000 Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BHK opened at $9.69 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

