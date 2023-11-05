Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

