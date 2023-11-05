Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $42.19 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

