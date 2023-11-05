Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBMP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,451,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBMP opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

