Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

