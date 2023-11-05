JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $39.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

JD opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

