JMP Securities Increases Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $25.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALKT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

ALKT stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,279,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after buying an additional 503,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after buying an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

