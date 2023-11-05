Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JLL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $151.07 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $188.61. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,880,000 after acquiring an additional 72,334 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

