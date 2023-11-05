JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $50.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATRC. JMP Securities started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of ATRC opened at $36.98 on Thursday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AtriCure by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

