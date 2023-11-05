Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 237.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KPTI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

KPTI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.14. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 41,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $50,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,070.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,527 shares of company stock valued at $35,187 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

