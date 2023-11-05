KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $50.74 on Friday. KBR has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

