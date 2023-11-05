Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

