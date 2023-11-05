KeyCorp Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $16.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

HAYW opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.09. Hayward has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $420,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $5,274,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 663,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $3,667,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,888,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

