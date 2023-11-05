KeyCorp Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $75.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.