Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.90.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.