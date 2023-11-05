Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 5,740 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

