Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.