Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Head-To-Head Survey

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 588.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 111.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17 Mid-America Apartment Communities 4 7 5 0 2.06

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $155.09, indicating a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 4.64% 1.04% 0.53% Mid-America Apartment Communities 27.45% 9.30% 5.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $827.42 million 5.88 -$12.64 million $0.17 130.47 Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.02 billion 7.18 $637.44 million $5.01 24.80

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust



Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned interests in 181 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.6 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities



MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 101,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

