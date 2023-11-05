Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 390,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 858,073 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KTOS. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,973.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,673 shares of company stock worth $887,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $12,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 877,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 713,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 594,405 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.