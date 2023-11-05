Kristina W. Karnovsky Sells 1,371 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $443.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

