Latham Group (SWIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Latham Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

In other Latham Group news, insider Melissa Claire Feck sold 92,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $375,973.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Melissa Claire Feck sold 92,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $375,973.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,581.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $132,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,154,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 218,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,941,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 478,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,285 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

