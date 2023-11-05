LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,210.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $16.08 on Friday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.99.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

