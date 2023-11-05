Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $133.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million.

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.20 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $258.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

