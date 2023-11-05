Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $133.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million.
Lesaka Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.20 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $258.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lesaka Technologies
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.