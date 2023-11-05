Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $24.56 on Friday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

