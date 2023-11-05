Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $424.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $392.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.12 and a 200 day moving average of $374.51. The company has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $395.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

