Lion Electric (LEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of C$77.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.52 million.

Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$2.51 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$2.09 and a 12-month high of C$4.94. The stock has a market cap of C$567.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

