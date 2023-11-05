Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of C$77.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.52 million.
Lion Electric Price Performance
LEV opened at C$2.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.77. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$2.09 and a 12-month high of C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEV
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.