Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of C$77.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.52 million.

LEV opened at C$2.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.77. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$2.09 and a 12-month high of C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.86.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

