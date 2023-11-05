Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. On average, analysts expect Lion Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LEV opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $413.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

