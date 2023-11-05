Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
