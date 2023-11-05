Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lipocine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

