Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 36,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 62,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

