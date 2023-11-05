Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Lowered to $29.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Livent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. Livent has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 93,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Livent by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

