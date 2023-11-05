Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $3.69 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 65,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

