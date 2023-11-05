Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lifted to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Thursday.
LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CSFB dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.03.
Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.2 %
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of C$790.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$823.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1490196 EPS for the current year.
Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
