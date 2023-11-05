Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s
Macy’s Stock Performance
NYSE M opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $25.12.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
