Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

