Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) was up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$76.00 and last traded at C$74.55. Approximately 211,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 812,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Magna International Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C$0.38. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of C$14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 9.2432432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

