Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $302.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.89. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,023.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 533,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,209.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

