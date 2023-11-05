Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of MBUU opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $958.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

