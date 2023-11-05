Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPC. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $150.78 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $954,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.