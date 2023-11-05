Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.93.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $191.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75.
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
