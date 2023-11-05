Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

